Libraries have been in the news a lot lately. You may not have noticed (“a lot” is a relative term), but for those of us who work in libraries it has been hard to ignore.
This surge in coverage has focused on challenges and bans to books. This isn’t surprising given that the American Library Association recently announced that they received an “unprecedented volume” of reports of attempts to ban or challenge books last fall. While most of these attempts aren’t widely reported, some recent cases have made national news.
In response to this latest spate of book challenges, the New York Times recently published an opinion piece titled “The Battle for the Soul of the Library” by Dr. Stanley Kurtz, a senior fellow at a conservative think tank. Kurtz cites the Library Bill of Rights, a foundational document of librarianship adopted by the American Library Association in 1939, that states that libraries should serve all community members, represent all points of view, challenge censorship in any form, and preserve library users’ privacy.
Kurtz goes on to state that librarianship has drifted away from these ideals, citing “woke librarians” as the primary issue. He argues that libraries need to reestablish their commitment to neutrality to act as an antidote to the increasing polarization in our country.
There is plenty to pick over in Kurtz’s essay, but the crux of his argument involves the concept of “neutrality.” While the word is never used in the Library Bill of Rights, it is reasonable to interpret neutrality as the bedrock principle of the document. Libraries and librarians don’t take sides. We serve all people in our communities and build balanced collections regardless of what our personal beliefs are. We provide the information and let people make up their own minds.
Kurtz acknowledges that there are logical limits to this stance on neutrality. Very few people would argue that a library should offer resources that actively promote racism, sexism, child abuse, or animal abuse to counterbalance resources that portray these evils in a negative light (the exception being research collections that deliberately archive these materials).
On the surface, this all sounds very reasonable. Neutrality as a loose concept is easy for most of us to get behind. We may differ from our friends and neighbors in how we see the world, but a free and democratic society hinges on the ability for people to encounter different viewpoints and come to their own opinions. And we can agree that there are materials that are inappropriate for children, and some specific topics that are completely beyond the pale for any age (see Terrorism — How To).
However, Kurtz clearly has never been a librarian, and just doesn’t have much experience with what he’s writing about, because neutrality is far more complex in practice than it is in theory, and what is deemed “inappropriate” is going to vary widely from person to person.
Much like “freedom” and “patriotism,” “neutrality” is most widely appealing when left poorly defined. Reasonable people can agree that freedom is good, and reasonable people can (and will) have substantially different ideas about what freedom means in practice. Reasonable people will similarly have very different opinions about what a “neutral” library collection looks like, and what reasonable community standards are. Where Kurtz’s argument falls apart is in his implication that library neutrality is a simple and clearly defined goal that politicized librarians are working against.
Kurtz’s examples hinge on the idea that there are two sides to any argument. This grossly oversimplifies the diversity of thought and the diversity of voices on just about any given topic of any substance and ignores the continually changing nature of scholarship and knowledge. As dualistic as much of today’s political rhetoric is, our society is in fact a pluralistic one with many, many voices and opinions, and libraries have a responsibility to reflect that.
Libraries are essential to our democratic society. Library collections are best improved through additive, not subtractive, processes. Library collections should reflect their communities. Most librarians are going to agree with Kurtz on those topics. What a good librarian knows, though, is that this is complex, difficult, and continually changing work. This is why experienced, well-trained, and intelligent librarians capable of deeply nuanced thinking are necessary in our communities and universities.
Tom Robbins wrote, “There are two kinds of people in this world: those who believe there are two kinds of people in this world and those who are smart enough to know better.” Kurtz’s column seems to put him into the former category. A good librarian will always fall into the latter.
Hunter is the dean of University of Idaho Libraries.