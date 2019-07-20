Hannah Broyles, daughter of Jay and Barbara Broyles, was awarded Moscow P.E.O. Chapter CC’s annual scholarship, which is given to a graduating senior girl in Latah County. Hannah will be attending Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore., where she will play basketball.
P.E.O. is an international women’s organization that promotes increased education for women. Early next spring, graduating senior girls in Latah County are encouraged to contact their high school counselor’s office for an application for Chapter CC’s scholarship.
Congratulations, Hannah!
Patricia Lindquist-Hulett
President, Chapter CC