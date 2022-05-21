Dennis and Joeva Conrad of Oakesdale will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 3. The couple was married on that date in 1972, in Moscow.
The Conrads have three children and children in-law: Terry and Vernita Proctor of Deary; Kevin and Shannon Proctor of Cheney; and Mike and Marletta Sisak of Oakesday. They have eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., in Palouse. Everyone is welcome to attend.