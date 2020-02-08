Coronavirus and pets left behind

Imagine you went on a three-day trip to Seattle. You left your cats with food and water for the 72 hours. When you tried to return, there was a roadblock for a quarantine zone with no end date in sight and you were not allowed in regardless.
That’s exactly what has happened to a number of people in Wuhan, China, epicenter of the current coronavirus outbreak known correctly as 2019-nCoV.
So now what?
According to the news agency Reuters, there is a core of Wuhan residents who have taken it upon themselves to stay behind and care for abandoned animals. They do so whether the animals were abandoned on purpose or accidentally. About 5 million people are said to have fled the city and no one knows how many were trapped by travel plans during that time.
There have been amazing efforts. One 43-year-old guy, nicknamed Lao Mao, scaled a rusty pipe up to a third-floor balcony to get in where some starving cats were trapped inside. After 10 days without food, the cats were in tough shape.
The man’s social media pages are blowing up with requests from owners left outside the quarantine.
It is estimated that about 50,000 pets have been abandoned in Wuhan. Volunteers with Old Cat have saved about 1,000 since Jan. 25. They have their work cut out for them.
Perhaps when this is all over, disease evacuation and quarantine protocols will be reworked to include some accommodation for pets much like we did with disaster plans after Hurricane Katrina. Otherwise, well-meaning volunteers running around a deserted city and breaking into homes could make things last longer or become worse.
There is an important point to consider. Quarantine means what it says. For civilians, this means no one in and no one out. There are a few exceptions for those trained and using appropriate personal protective equipment.
The word comes from the Venetian dialect of the Italian language. The phrase is roughly quaranta giorni, meaning 40 days, the length of time some ships were prevented from entering ports that are now part of Croatia. For outbreaks of the plague, it worked.
Perhaps the first mention of isolation comes from the Bible in the book of Leviticus, written in the seventh century B.C. Under the Law of Moses, priests were to conduct serial inspections of some diseased patients every seven days. If the disease worsened, the patient was to spend another seven days in isolation. No one ever said anything about the priest who wandered from patient to patient and then back to his flock.
In China, rumors are rampant that abandoned pets may be spreading the disease.
Coronaviruses are so-called because of their shape: crown-like. The truth is there are hundreds of different coronavirus strains that have been identified. Some can jump from animals to humans. Think SARS, MERS and others.
The CDC says the current understanding of the virus is it mutated and was able to move from bats to people. That’s a pretty common route. Oh, and a word on mutations. Flush the concept of zombies out of your mind. Mutations happen spontaneously and often. Most are probably fatal, meaning that new strain dies out. Some are successful, hence this new coronavirus.
At this writing, there is no evidence that this coronavirus can infect dogs much less pass the disease to people. There have been no known cases in dogs and there is no reason to suspect there will be.
