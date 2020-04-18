The virus causing the current pandemic, COVID-19, likely originated in bats. Last week, scientists announced they had discovered six new coronaviruses in bats, which means it’s mutating.
This information will make some people anxious. It doesn’t need to be that way. “Mutation” may be a scary word, but the fact COVID-19 has mutated doesn’t mean it’s getting bigger or badder. Mutation is simply a part of how the biological world works.
Research done in risk and crisis communication shows clearly that most people benefit and make more competent decisions when they are informed with verifiable information and facts. They may be concerned, but they do better than being intoxicated with political verbosity and uncertainty.
In the modern-day genetic sense, the word “mutation” first appeared in English in 1901. Dutch botanist and geneticist Hugo de Vries used the word in his work independent of now-famous genetic work done by Gregor Mendel.
Thanks to science-fiction literature and Hollywood, the word mutation became scary for entertainment purposes. The 1954 film, “Them!” used the term to describe what happened to make giant-sized ants after a U.S. nuclear test in the desert.
So just what is a mutation and what risk does it represent in today’s world of COVID-19?
In its most basic form, a mutation is the changing of the structure of a gene or genes, resulting in a change that may be passed to subsequent generations. Recall that genes are the coded genetic material in all living things that produces the form and function of individuals.
Mutations happen for a variety of reasons and most times they are damaging to the organism because their occurrence is random. Some organisms have repair mechanisms that seek out unwanted genetic changes and change them back.
Typically, viruses can have very high mutation rates. And it doesn’t take long for hijacked cells to produce many, many copies of the invading virus. These are among the reasons viruses can adapt and prosper in the environments in which they land.
In this case today, SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, found a great place to land, in an immunologically naïve population of nice, warm humans.
All indications are, it isn’t going away any time soon.
It is easy to let your imagination run from this point and end up thinking about giant mutant ants. But viruses’ high mutation rates also comes at a very steep cost to their kind.
Remember, most of these random mutations are not a good thing for organisms. They are certainly not done with an intent or conscious choice as portrayed by some people with trademarked last names.
Things with defective genes made quickly and randomly don’t usually prosper. That lineage essentially dies out.
But every once in a while — like the lottery but with even greater odds against the organism — a mutation or mutations occur, and a new bad bug emerges like SARS-CoV-2.
So, should we fear mutations to the point of altering our daily living all the time? Not really, because mutations happen all the time and there is only so much to do about it.
Each year though, anticipating genetic changes in the influenza virus, we make well-educated predictions and we produce a vaccine that varies in effectiveness with the prediction.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.