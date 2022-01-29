Cult film festival makes return to Moscow

The Palouse Cult Film Revival returns to Moscow in Febraury with a three-film lineup to celebrate its return from hiatus.
The revival is scheduled for three days — Wednesday and again Feb. 10 and 11 — and will feature the movies “Bleeders,” “Miracle Valley” and “The Room.” The movies will be shown at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
After taking a break for two years because of the pandemic, festival founder Eric Billings said he was excited to bring the festival back. The first Palouse Cult Film Revival was in 2018 and featured the films “Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” “Troll 2” and “The Room.” Billings said ticket sales that first year were about 50 tickets for the first two moves combined, but 219 for “The Room,” which filled the Kenworthy.
“We generally will try to pick ones that people recognize, like “The Room,” that’s probably going to be the finale of our events, Billings said. “If we bring an actor, we will try to do one of their films. I honestly like to bring a couple of obscure items every once in a while.”
The obscure movie this year is “Bleeders,” a 1997 horror sci-fi. Billings said it has been in his memory since he was a kid because of the cover of the VHS.
“It was definitely one of those VHS covers that really stood out,” Billings said. “The cover actually had a thin layer where it had blood and you could move the blood around the VHS case.”
This year’s festival will include a movie that, while is not yet a cult classic, is related to one. “Miracle Valley” is the directorial debut of actor Greg Sestero, best known for his acting role as Mark in “The Room.”
Sestero attended the 2019 festival and his return this year will include a question-answer session following the “Miracle Valley” showing on Feb. 10, and an appearance the following night for “The Room,” where he will do a live script reading and engage with fans.
Sestero also will be on hand for a book signing of his 2013 book, “The Disaster Artist” about the filming of “The Room,” Feb. 11 at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 411 S Main Street. The book was later adapted into the 2017 film “The Disaster Artist” starring James Franco.
Sestero said he enjoyed the Hitchcock thrillers of the 1970s and he decided to make his first movie like those. “Miracle Valley” was filmed in Arizona and is about a cult town and a couple who get sucked into it.
When in Moscow the first time, the Palouse Cult Film Revival showed “Best F(r)iends” a movie Sestero wrote and produced and acted in alongside Tommy Wiseau. Sestero said he enjoyed visiting Moscow and when “Miracle Valley” was finished he would have to come back so they could do something again.
From 2018 to now, the Palouse Cult Film Revival staff has grown. Currently it is a group of three friends, Billings, Amberly Beckman and Christian Sanchez. Closing the festival with “The Room” has become a tradition, Billings said, but he does hope to add other genres to the lineup in the future.
Beckman started out as an attendee, going the first year when they showed “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.” Not taking the movies too seriously made them more fun, Beckman said, and going with friends even more so.
Kali Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Palouse Cult Film Revival
WHERE: Best Western Plus University Inn, Moscow
WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m. Movies starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and on Feb. 10 and 11
TICKETS: Purchase ahead at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3g2PCFj