An undated photo of the Moscow Fire Department Building, center, Roger’s Ice Cream, left, and the Cunningham Texaco Station, right, on the southwest corner of Main and Sixth streets in Moscow. The image is one of more than 3,500 in the Hodgins Drug photo collection at the University of Idaho Library’s Special Collections and Archives.
University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives
“Fred Collins’ last day at the Post Office,” from 1946, part of the Hodgins Drug photo collection at the University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives.
University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives
A photo of Jacqueline A. Thompson in 1944. Thompson was the University of Idaho Gem of the Mountains yeabook editor and that year’s UI May Queen.
University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives
The University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives is home to hundreds of thousands of historic photographs. Those preserved images capture a diverse array of subjects, from aerial views of Idaho’s forests to zoological specimens from teaching collections. There are also countless snapshots of everyday life in the region from the late 19th century to the present. One particularly rich set of photos in our repository is the Hodgins Drugphotograph collection.
The Hodgins name has a long history on Moscow’s Main Street. Roland Hodgins and his business partner, Tom Reese, became the owners of White’s Drug Store, the town’s first such establishment, in 1891. They moved the business in 1892 from the northeast corner of First and Main streets to the newly constructed building between the Moscow Hotel and First National Bank. Hodgins Drug Store has operated continuously at 307 S. Main St. for more than 120 years. Today’s shoppers will know Hodgins not just for its pharmacy service but also its impressive selection of toys, games and model kits. The addition of “Hobbies” to the Hodgins brand came in the 1960s.
While much about the local business has remained the same the past 12 decades, one major component of service that did not survive our collective transition to digital cameras was Hodgins Photo. The store invested in the emerging technology of personal photography early on.
Hodgins Drugs and Stationary was a prominent advertiser in one local 1920 telephone directory; on nearly every page of the booklet it proudly announced it sold Eastman Kodaks, which were the most popular at-home cameras.
A well-respected photographer was also employed by Hodgins to provide locals with high-quality pictures of special occasions, family sittings and community events. In May 1919, The Daily Star-Mirror even reported that “the many friends of Mr. Charles Dimond are pleased to learn of his return and that the photo work at Hodgins will again be under hisefficient management.”
Dimond’s return was from a stint he did with Student Army Training Corps during World War I.
The article goes on to note “the high character of Mr. Dimond’s work is well known to people in an around Moscow, and Mr. Hodgins is to be congratulated on again securing his cooperation.”
Dimond worked for the business into the 1940s, completing an important inventory in 1944 of downtown street scenes that still inform research on Moscow’s commercial history.
It is not clear exactly when Hodgins Drug and Hobbies moved away from providing photography services or selling supplies and equipment. After the 1950s, Hodgins is listed in phone books almost exclusively as a pharmacy and toy store. What we are left with is a tremendous record of life in Moscow over many decades. There are nearly 3,600 film and glass negatives, lantern slides, and prints in the photo collection maintained by the UI archive. The contents were donated to the university in 1984 by the store’s owners.
An extensive catalogue of the images is available on our website atarchiveswest.orbiscascade.org/ark:80444/xv710086, with each item described and approximately dated. At this time, the collection is not digitized but is available for viewing in our reading room. If you have a hankering for strolling down mid-century Moscow memory lane, please visit us and spend some time with this wonderful resource.
Kersting-Lark is head of Special Collections and archives at the University of Idaho Library.