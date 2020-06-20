David and Shirlee Anderson, married in Moscow on June 17, 1960, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Shirlee worked for the Moscow School District for 38 years, and David farmed for several years and served as foreman for the North Latah Highway District.
The Andersons now enjoy passing their time camping, spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., with friends, go lfing and spending time with family, including their two children, Christine Caywood of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Brad Anderson of Moscow. David and Shirlee have three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.