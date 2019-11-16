David Riggers of Moscow will celebrate his 80th birthday with a reception from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club. Friends and family are invited.
Dave was born Nov. 19, 1939, to George and Violet Riggers. He graduated from Nezperce High School in 1957, and the University of Idaho in 1961. He and Maxine Harris were married April 5, 1958, and lived most of their lives farming in Nezperce.
Dave was very active in Jaycees and Lions Club, and served 10 years on the Pea and Lentil Commission and mayor of Nezperce for 12 years.
The reception will be hosted by their children.