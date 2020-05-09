Kelsey Scott, of Deary, has been honored with a 2020 Outstanding Student Award by Idaho State University and the ISU Alumni Association.
Scott, scheduled to graduate from ISU today, is one of 12 students honored. She is recognized for her effort studying for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through ISU’s College of Nursing.
With a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, Scott carried 18 or more credits a semester, working through the University Honors Program. During her rotation in obstetrics in a neonatal intensive care unit, she worked overnight shifts to obtain that experience, despite the fact it wasn’t a required part of the curriculum.
For her internship, Scott worked in a geriatric psychiatric unit. She is earning an additional certification in geriatric care. Scott has been working as a certified nursing assistant for three years at Firth Medical Center. She played on the ISU women’s rugby team, serving as team captain. She also served as the University Honors Program club president.