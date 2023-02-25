Can a pet dog truly be incorrigible to the point of being unadoptable? How about when a New York shelter names him the “fire-breathing demon dog?”

Most would think this must be a big dog. Certainly, it must have a spiked collar, too. It probably has some history of abuse or neglect in his behavior, right?

Nope. Meet Ralphie. He’s a year-old, 26-pound French bulldog that has flunked out of three placements and is in a $6,000, six-week, live-in training program. The Niagara County SPCA hopes this will be funded by gifts.