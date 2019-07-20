Deren Alvin Jones and Lacey Marie Funke will be wed

The wedding of Deren Alvin Jones and Lacey Marie Funke will be celebrated Aug. 10.
The bridegroom was born Aug. 26, 1989, to Kenneth and Jodi Jones of Lewiston. Deren had a passion for the outdoors, hunting and baseball growing up. He graduated from Lewiston High School and continued his education and baseball at BMCC in Pendleton, Ore., where he played college baseball then transferred to Central Washington University in Ellensburg, graduating with a degree in exercise science.
The bride was born Oct. 28, 1992, to Brian and Wendy Funke of Genesee. The bride grew up on a farm between Genesee and Moscow, and had a love for horses and grew up competing in horse shows and was even crowned princess of the Lewiston Roundup in 2012. Lacey graduated from Genesee High School and went to college to continue her education to become an elementary teacher. She graduated with her associate degree from WWCC and she will be entering the education program this spring at either the University of Idaho or Lewis-Clark State College.
Three years ago, Deren and Lacey began their relationship as close friends, which eventually deepened into love. Deren knew right away that Lacey was the one he wanted to marry. Deren decided that it was finally time to take the next step. After getting the courage to ask the bride’s father for permission to marry his daughter, Deren got down on one knee and asked Lacey to marry him on her family’s farm on her birthday. The bride and bridegroom will join together at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 with a reception to follow at the bride’s family farm.