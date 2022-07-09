Dicey at best: Traveling with your pets in 2022

Air travel with pets this season will be dicey at best.
Watching the incessant flight delays and cancellations as well as unanticipated employee strikes may mean your checked pet languishes for hours in a loading area or worse yet, on the tarmac in a crate.
Some years back, this column featured a horror story about air travel with pets. One fatal incident was so bad, the owner was still emotionally crushed when I called him to get the details. The Midwest flight was delayed some five hours, but all luggage and animals were packed in the cargo hold, which was not air-conditioned.
I will not recount the gory details of how the trained bird dog on its way to a national competition tried to get out of its kennel crate while being cooked alive. Suffice to say, what the owner got back was a “sorry about that,” and remains barely worth burying.
Since that time, flight conditions have gotten better but fewer airlines agree to haul pets anymore. My best advice is to double-check with the airline you are dealing with and make sure the conditions will be right if there are delays or cancellations.
If in doubt, lodge your pet with a pet sitter. A good service to check is rover.com, which features scads of local private contractors, some of which are Washington State University veterinary students or staff.
If traveling by other means, make sure you prepare in advance, ensure your pet will be properly restrained and talk to your veterinarian about their motion sickness and anxiety surrounding travel.
Often, lodging for people will not accept pets or, if they do, they state that pets cannot be left alone in the room for any length of time while you are away. Barking and soiling of furnishings are the bane of accommodations that do allow pets. Restorative penalty fees can be expensive if you think a little pee on the carpet won’t be found.
Pack a travel kit for pets. Contact your veterinarian at least a week or more ahead of time to get copies of records and prescriptions your pet may need. If you need a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection, known as a CVI or health certificate, make sure you contact your veterinarian a couple of weeks in advance to get one issued. If you are crossing international borders, you will need one.
If you are trying to travel overseas with a pet, the process can be long and complicated depending on the destination. Check first. Repeat, check first. A good place to start is the USDA’s website aphis.usda.gov/aphis/pet-travel.
In the kit, also include your pets’ medications in their original containers. Pack a couple of leashes, the food they are used to eating, water from your home if possible, waste disposal bags and cleaning supplies. The cleaning supplies are for accidents or episodes of vomiting that may occur in the pet crates or your vehicle.
Make sure your pet has redundant means of identification with your current cell phone number. Collars can get lost. Microchips are best unless you have an irrational fear of the government tracking your dog. Update any changes as the chip may have been in through several of your cellphones.
Finally, consider that traveling by a vehicle or a boat often causes motion sickness in pets. This seems especially true with cats. Talk to your veterinarian about what they recommend or prescribe to prevent motion sickness and vomiting. Get whatever they offer and try it on a short trip before you head out for parts unknown. If it doesn’t work, talk to your veterinarian again.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.