As if 2020 hasn’t been scary enough, residents in Moscow have taken it upon themselves to pump a little extra fear into passersby. Full skeletons — human or otherwise — spiders and other ghostly decorations aren’t hard to find as Halloween week approaches.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Three COVID-19 deaths reported in Whitman County
- Tricia Ranee Taylor
- Washington state discovers first 'murder hornet' nest in US
- He’s passing life’s tests
- Whitman County reports two new deaths from COVID-19; county total reaches nine
- McCluskey family disappointed no charges filed against officer
- Three new cases of COVID-19 at Moscow High School
- Cinderella story for Deary
- Moscow council tables 5G tech
- As much as $3,500 in relief available to Idaho K-12 families