Growing up, a pet was the equivalent of a toy. If it broke, you threw it away and maybe got another. If it kept needing batteries, you threw it away and maybe got another. And certainly, if the toy caused injury, you got rid of it and probably did not get another.
Today’s pets are more often valued higher than children with some important exceptions. While this column has previously discussed at length that human-animal bond and how it is reflected on the veterinary world and the marketing of pet products, we’ve not discussed other aspects.
Indeed, pet ownership affects the world of real estate, too. Specifically, what are the home-buying and home-ownership trends being seen in Generation Z customers?
Recall that Gen Z represents people who came after Millennials and fell before Generation Alpha on the demographic timeline. “Zoomers,” as they are often called, were born between the mid-to-late 1990s the early 2010s. Most were spawned by Generation X.
For people my age and older, it is hard to grasp this group actively buying and trading homes. At the same time, Zoomers are renting apartments, too, and often make the same pet ownership decisions.
Of Zoomers, 48% consider a fenced backyard essential if buying a home. Again, it is hard to think of 18-26-year-olds buying homes, especially in today’s market. Among the same group, only 28% say they need a double sink in the main bathroom and only 24% say a children’s playroom is essential to make the sale.
How many Zoomers want to move if their current residence is not working for their pets? Some 24% will look for a new home if the current one is not to the pet’s needs. At the same time only 12% say they need to house hunt if their current residence is not working out for the spouse or significant other.
Consider, too, that among all home-owning Americans with spouses or significant others, more than 13% prefer to share the master bedroom with their pet rather than their partner. Hmm, some interesting thoughts follow that statistic for sure.
All this new research comes to us from Zillow, the real estate juggernaut. If you don’t know who Zillow is, just try looking up any real estate entity online without getting a respectful and professional solicitation from them.
Essentially, what this means is many Gen Z adults would put their pets’ needs ahead of those of their partners, children, or even future children when buying a home.
Zoomers say (55%) that a pet-friendly home is more essential than a (45%) child-friendly residence.
In fact, pets are more important to them than children. A recent survey noted that some 70% would rather have a pet than a child. And 57% say they “love” their pet more than they love any of their siblings.
If that last one threw you for a loop, consider that among the same 1,000 people surveyed, 50% said they love their pet more than their mother and a 12% portion said the same for a pet over a spouse or partner. Overall, 81% said they love a pet more than at least one of their family members.
In the following order are ranked the family members Zoomers prefer a pet over — sibling, mother, father, grandparent, their partner or a cousin/aunt/uncle.
Maine turns out to be the most pet-friendly (dog parks per capita of population) state to locate your pet paradise, followed in order by Vermont, Montana, Oregon, and Wyoming. Washington was sixth, and Idaho was 17th.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. For questions or to suggest column topics, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.