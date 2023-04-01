It’s April 1, so watch out for pranks. Pranks can be lighthearted and funny, or sometimes hurtful. Misinformation follows the same pattern. Some misinformation, like satire and some memes, are meant to entertain, but there are times when viewers don’t recognize the joke. Other types of misinformation are more devious and dangerous.

Here are some tips to avoid being fooled by misinformation (information that is incorrect or misleading), or its more sinister relative, disinformation (wrong information that is spread deliberately and sometimes covertly).

First, when you encounter information that makes you angry, stop before sharing. Misinformation often appeals to emotions, bypassing your rational thought process. Take a breath and do some “lateral reading,” a technique covered in a past column. Look up exact statements in context, or the name of a person or organization mentioned in the source. Search on Google, Wikipedia or fact-checking sites. Don’t rely on the post or site itself, but find other sources to corroborate or dispel the information. It’s rather like looking for independent reviews on a product.