It’s April 1, so watch out for pranks. Pranks can be lighthearted and funny, or sometimes hurtful. Misinformation follows the same pattern. Some misinformation, like satire and some memes, are meant to entertain, but there are times when viewers don’t recognize the joke. Other types of misinformation are more devious and dangerous.
Here are some tips to avoid being fooled by misinformation (information that is incorrect or misleading), or its more sinister relative, disinformation (wrong information that is spread deliberately and sometimes covertly).
First, when you encounter information that makes you angry, stop before sharing. Misinformation often appeals to emotions, bypassing your rational thought process. Take a breath and do some “lateral reading,” a technique covered in a past column. Look up exact statements in context, or the name of a person or organization mentioned in the source. Search on Google, Wikipedia or fact-checking sites. Don’t rely on the post or site itself, but find other sources to corroborate or dispel the information. It’s rather like looking for independent reviews on a product.
Be aware of five common misinformation types (from Newslit.org):
1. False context (an image or text presented in a new context, changing its meaning)
2. Fabricated content (entirely made up)
3. Stolen satire (a satire post with the clues or branding removed)
4. Imposter content (using a known person or brand with content they did not approve)
5. Manipulated content (doctored, edited, photoshopped, elements removed)
One of the most common ways of spreading misinformation is using images out of context. Memes are usually based on taking an image and adding a humorous caption. We enjoy and share memes, but we should be careful this doesn’t lead us to inadvertently share misinformation. When you see an image on social media, consider that it might be completely unrelated to the text connected to it.
For example, after the 2023 train derailment in Ohio, a photo of dead birds was posted on social media, along with a claim that they died from the derailment’s chemical release. In fact, the photo was verified to have been taken in Arkansas in 2018, and the birds likely died from eating fermented berries (AP News fact check).
If you have seen some of the “amazing nature” photos on social media, you may be surprised to find out many are not real; their creators manipulate them or use photographic tricks (e.g. using perspective to make a foreground object look bigger). The words on T-shirts in photos of celebrities are frequently altered to imply support or opposition to an issue. Videos are also subject to this same misuse. Artificial intelligence allows bad actors to make “deepfakes” (e.g. videos of a famous person saying something they did not say) or generate fake photos and videos.
How can you check to see if images and videos are credible? Do a “reverse image” search using Google images, or another image search tool like Tineye.com, Bing Visual Search, or Reversee (for mobile devices) to find the original use or appearance of the image. (Tineye can help you sort chronologically.) To search, copy the image or the url and paste it into the tool’s search bar. You also may be able to right-click and search the image in Google.
Check the image you have against the image in its original context. Is it the same or does the tool show you different images, which probably indicates your image has been altered. Another approach is to search the topic or text associated with the image to look for a news or fact-checking article debunking or validating the image.
Sleuthing can take time, but it is worth it to avoid using misinformation. As technology improves, more realistic fake images are being created.
Sites likeNewslit.org and “Snopes-ing 101: the Fact-Checkers’ Toolbox” can help you learn more. When in doubt, you can always ask the original information sleuths, your local librarians.
Prorak is the first year experience librarian at the University of Idaho Library.