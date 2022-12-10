When Gloria Grachanin was a child she practiced martial arts as a way to stay active and meet other children her age. Grachanin, now 31, is a professional mixed martial arts fighter and competes in jiu-jitsu competitions.
In November, the Moscow resident traveled to Denver to compete in the Sparta Sports and Entertainment, a fighting league which focuses on mixed martial arts and boxing matches. She won her match in the second round with a technical knockout against Byelka Soto from Colorado. A technical knockout is when a fighter is still conscious but might not be able to continue fighting.
The referee stopped the fight, and Soto would need four stitches afterwards. Grachanin said mixed martial arts fights are usually three rounds, which can last from three to five minutes. The fights are split by gender and weight for fairer competition.
The Denver match was Grachanin’s third professional fight and her first victory. She had two amateur victories under her belt when she started professionally.
“It’s very rewarding and a lot of fun,” Grachanin said. “I love this sport.”
When not preparing for a competition, Grachanin is an instructor at V7 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Functional Fitness in Moscow and Pullman.The gym offers classes in Judo, mixed martial arts, karate, boxing and kickboxing.
Being a professional MMA athlete and instructor at a gym wasn’t what she first thought she would do as a child. She would continue her martial arts training while attending Lewis-Clark State College where she graduated with an associate degree in natural science.
This year, she competed and took first in a jiu-jitsu competition in February and placed second in a competition in Spokane. She also traveled to the World Masters competition in Las Vegas in September.
Grachanin said when she moved to Moscow with her husband, she didn’t find much in the way of martial arts gyms. She started a job at the Moscow Food Co-op and said she started to feel aimless. It was February of 2015 when she saw a flier for a new gym opening that would focus on Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
While she had never tried it before, Grachanin took a trial class and found something she really enjoyed. She said she would take every class the gym offered.
“I was usually the first one at the gym and the last one there,” Grachanin said.
There, she met Nicolae Cury, an instructor at the gym and a professional MMA athlete and told him she wanted to be a professional, too. On her way to becoming a professional MMA athlete she would work her way to the purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the fourth highest belt color and then a blue belt in Judo. Once at those levels, she would become an instructor for children and adults at the gym.
Teaching has been rewarding for Grachanin because she can watch the children grow physically and mentally.
“It’s cool to see them get coordinated and self-confident,” Grachanin said.