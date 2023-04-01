I walked around our backyard garden beds 10 days ago, looking for any sign that spring was on its way. None of the tulips had surfaced, and the soil was still frozen so solidly that my trowel bounced off the dirt when I tried to check for leaf tips. I sighed, but before I turned to go back inside, I noticed a speck of green and purple at the edge of a raised bed. I knelt for a closer look and found a tiny violet, with some of its petals still furled, blooming in a patch of iced-over dirt. A miracle from the Garden Goddess. My spirit revived. Spring would come, the tulips would flower, and the little violet would multiply and spread color and hope.
In the meantime, though, a spreading puddle of melted snow on the patio had become our puppy’s favorite playground. Duffy, a black and brown Bernedoodle, had been having a big time out there, splashing and prancing, and then coming inside with icy water clinging to his furry legs and feet. I headed to the garage to find a long-handled squeegee. Working outside in the cold air, wielding my rubber blade, made me feel like a hardy princess of the Palouse. I slid the squeegee to the patio’s edge, again and again, to clear every drop of water off the concrete patio and onto the hollyhock garden below. As I worked, I noticed that small rosettes of hollyhocks had already pushed up through the softer soil there, warmed and protected by the patio wall.
Removing the water took twice as long as it would have if I’d been working alone, but I let Duffy stay outside with me for one last splash-out before the patio dried. He loved pouncing on the waves of water and trying to block the squeegee’s progress. When I brought him inside through the laundry room door, he played a one-sided game of tug-o-war with the towel I’d intended to use to dry him off.
Duffy and I have a tight bond, and he doesn’t like to go outside for a bathroom break in our fenced backyard unless I stand on the patio until he’s finished. Late that afternoon, he led me to the dining room door, which is his normal exit to the patio, and started dancing around my legs, wagging his tail. I’d just started making dinner and was grateful that my antsy puppy raced outside as soon as I opened the door, without waiting for me to follow. I went back to the kitchen, where I made salads and prepped and seasoned potatoes and onions for roasting, before I realized that I hadn’t heard Duffy scratching at the door, wanting to come back inside.
He’s growing up, I thought with some pride. He’s learning to keep himself occupied for a while without me. Then I mentally smacked myself: Our puppy had been in the backyard for nearly half an hour, alone and quiet. Too quiet.
I rushed out the back door and found muddy paw prints zigzagging across the patio and dropping off into the hollyhock bed. A large, furry creature lay belly-deep in the center of a hand-dug mud pie, made of soil, slop and the torrent of water that some fool had squeegeed off the patio. As soon as he saw me, Duffy stood up, shook himself and streaked into the laundry room. He skidded around a corner in a slick third-base slide to the kitchen, raced twice around the room and finally sprawled on the floor, panting and grinning.
Hours later, after thanking my worn-through sponge mop for its service and loading an armful of dirt-caked towels, as well as my muddy jeans, shoes and shirt, into the washing machine, I logged on to Facebook. My news feed brimmed with friends’ photos of their good dogs on National Puppy Day, March 23 — which turned out to be the best day ever for our own irrepressible puppy. Duffy was certainly living his best life, sloshing in his mud pie — but I really wish I had left the squeegee in the garage and let the snow evaporate naturally on the patio. Brushing wet, gloppy mud out of a Bernedoodle’s curly hair is a less than festive way to celebrate.
