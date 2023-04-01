I walked around our backyard garden beds 10 days ago, looking for any sign that spring was on its way. None of the tulips had surfaced, and the soil was still frozen so solidly that my trowel bounced off the dirt when I tried to check for leaf tips. I sighed, but before I turned to go back inside, I noticed a speck of green and purple at the edge of a raised bed. I knelt for a closer look and found a tiny violet, with some of its petals still furled, blooming in a patch of iced-over dirt. A miracle from the Garden Goddess. My spirit revived. Spring would come, the tulips would flower, and the little violet would multiply and spread color and hope.

In the meantime, though, a spreading puddle of melted snow on the patio had become our puppy’s favorite playground. Duffy, a black and brown Bernedoodle, had been having a big time out there, splashing and prancing, and then coming inside with icy water clinging to his furry legs and feet. I headed to the garage to find a long-handled squeegee. Working outside in the cold air, wielding my rubber blade, made me feel like a hardy princess of the Palouse. I slid the squeegee to the patio’s edge, again and again, to clear every drop of water off the concrete patio and onto the hollyhock garden below. As I worked, I noticed that small rosettes of hollyhocks had already pushed up through the softer soil there, warmed and protected by the patio wall.

Removing the water took twice as long as it would have if I’d been working alone, but I let Duffy stay outside with me for one last splash-out before the patio dried. He loved pouncing on the waves of water and trying to block the squeegee’s progress. When I brought him inside through the laundry room door, he played a one-sided game of tug-o-war with the towel I’d intended to use to dry him off.