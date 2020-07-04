Moscow’s Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center has some captivating new features, the most notable of which is Dusty, a resident exhibit horse who will occupy the museum’s pasture through the summer.
A 14-year-old chestnut Appaloosa with breed-characteristic white marble spots on his back, Dusty arrived at the museum in early June. The friendly steed — who stands nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 1,300 pounds — is on exhibit for visitors to observe Tuesday through Saturday during the museum’s hours of operation.
“He’s an amazing horse. He’s all push-button — you get on him and you can actually just ride him with your legs,” Dusty’s owner, David Cornely, said.
Cornely said Dusty is so well-tempered that he has served as a therapy horse at Strides Therapeutic Horsemanship Center in Pasco the past couple years.
Dusty also will be one of the therapy horses at Cornely’s soon-to-open Mounted Warrior Project, a horseback therapy program with a focus on assisting post-9/11 veterans and emergency responders who have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder or simply want to build confidence and community.
The Mounted Warrior Project in Pasco is on track to be fully operational in October of this year. It will be offered as a free service to participants from around the country in order to help them “build a stronger identity filled with confidence, purpose and self-worth,” according to its mission statement.
Next to Dusty’s pasture, another new museum feature can be found — a recently-planted natural garden.
The garden pays homage to both the history and habitat of the Palouse — its outline is shaped to emulate the Nez Perce Trail and all its plants grow naturally in the local climate, according to Crystal White, the museum’s executive director.
“It’s another one of our nods to both the Nez Perce with the shape of the trail, and also the entire Palouse, by the plants that are actually planted there,” White said.
The museum contains a minefield of historical artifacts, art and more all centered around the Idaho state horse’s history, with something to spark interest in everybody — horse-lovers, history buffs and cultural anthropologists alike.
Guests can visit the museum free-of-charge to admire exhibits, check out the gift shop or have a picnic next to the native species garden while watching Dusty roam his pasture.
“There is so much more here than you would think,” White said. “We are called a hidden treasure all the time, and I’d rather us not be quite so hidden.”
The Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, at 2720 Pullman Road near the Washington border, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. More information can be found at appaloosamuseum.com. Per Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert’s emergency order, all visitors older than 2 will be required to wear a mask.
Ellen Dennis is the news clerk at Moscow-Pullman Daily News. She can be reached at briefs@dnews.com.