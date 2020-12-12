Escape into the world of words

Every January, Goodreads reminds me to set a reading challenge for the year. And every year, I aim to read one book a week. Not incredibly aspirational for a librarian, but most years I don’t even come close to reaching that 52-book goal. There’s camping and hiking, game nights with friends, new restaurants to check out — and never enough time to squeeze in all the reading I want to do, too, it seems.
But this morning I logged onto my account to record my latest book (the heart-rending coming of age novel, “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” by Benjamin Alire Saenz that had me in tears by the end) and realized I was already well over my goal for this year. Of course I don’t have my regular activities to keep me busy this year, but I think it’s something more than that.
Reading is something we can turn to in times of uncertainty to help us make sense of the world. After the death of George Floyd in May and the protests that followed, our Washington Anytime Library created the “Anti-Racist Reading List,” a collection of e-books and downloadable audiobooks to help readers start thinking about what it means to be antiracist. Some of the most frequently downloaded books on that list are: “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Seattle author Ijeoma Oluo, and “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla F. Saad.
Some of the books I added to my own reading list this year were Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Nickel Boys” about a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida which highlights historical issues of race in American culture, and Malcolm Gladwell’s latest book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” which explores how misunderstandings and assumptions throughout history might provide us with a lens to understand police violence against Black people happening across our country.
Reading is something we can use to escape the world we’re living in. “Elizabeth Gilbert’s City of Girls” allowed me to dive into the 1940s New York theater scene. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd took me even further back to the early days of Christianity as she explored the idea of Jesus having a wife — and what would she be like — while Stephen King’s “The Institute” dropped me into a world where special children born with telepathy and telekinesis are being kidnapped for unclear reasons.
Reading reminds us that others are experiencing the same thoughts and feelings. “Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close’’ by “Call Your Girlfriend” podcast hosts Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman was a much-needed reminder for me this year that friendships take as much care and cultivating as romantic relationships. Lori Gottlieb’s popular 2019 autobiography, “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed” reassured me that yes, it was OK to not be OK right now. And one of my favorite rereads this year, “The One-In-a-Million Boy” by Monica Wood, reminded me of the goodness of people and that the world continues to surprise us, no matter how old and jaded we are.
And, of course, sometimes reading is just purely for entertainment. My guilty pleasure reading this year was devouring the entire”Walt Longmire” series by Craig Johnson, laughing along at the antics of Walt, Henry and Vic and knowing that they’ll always prevail by the end of the book.
Kylie Fullmer is the director of Whitman County Library.