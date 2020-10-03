Even in unsettled season, they’ll jump in the leaves

Summer’s pale skies have deepened to bold blue, and the wind blows cold in the morning. Our roses have rallied for a final blooming, their red, maroon and yellow flowers vivid in my otherwise withered garden. I study the delicate tracery of a maple leaf and am thankful for the beauty of this season. But I know the leaves will turn brittle soon, and the threat of the coronavirus still hovers. The empty spots in my garden will be easy to fill with more tulip bulbs. Far more difficult will be staring at the blank spaces on my calendar, where I normally scribble notes and lists for holiday projects and family gatherings.
The pandemic has made this year different from any other in Lee’s and my lifetime. Our daughter’s graduate studies and our son-in-law’s job are based at UI and WSU, each of which has recorded a number of COVID-19 cases. Our four grandchildren attend three different schools in Moscow and are at some risk for infection. Our son lives and works in the Seattle area, where cases are clustered. So, with a lot of heartache, our family has decided that our traditional Thanksgiving Day can’t happen safely this year. All of us sitting, knee to knee, around the dining room table and trying to eat turkey and gravy through a face mask would be too messy.
We’re thinking of other ways to be together, but we already know Leaf Mountain will rise again in our yard later this month. Our family’s autumn tradition began 10 years ago, when our grandsons were preschoolers. Now the boys’ two bouncy sisters are also on the team. To build Leaf Mountain, Lee rakes up and piles mounds of crunchy leaves at the base of our massive maple tree. The grownups stand back and applaud the kids’ gymnastic vaults, cannonballs and swan dives into the mountain from a low branch. Sometimes the action beaks so the leapers can shake debris out of their hair. Afterward I’ll serve doughnuts and hot cocoa on the lawn, instead of in the warmth of our house.
I will decorate for autumn with typical excessive exuberance, and Lee will drape orange and gold lights over our rose arbor. His carved jack-o’-lanterns will glow from the front porch and, before Halloween, I’ll ask our grandkids to help me test a safe way to offer candy to trick-or-treaters. I’ve had absolutely no luck, though, persuading my favorite pumpkinhead, Benjamin BadKitten, to pose in our front window as the witch’s (my) Halloween cat or to dress up as a Thanksgiving turkey. The costume would have been perfect type-casting for him.
Sydney Craft Rozen’s family will find ways to be together this season, even if they have to brush snow off the patio chairs and sit, red-nosed and gloved, in a big circle on the frozen grass. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com.