Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original recipe cuisine. Live music.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, State Highway 8, Troy. Vendor and performer applications accepted throughout the market season. More info at latahfarmersmarket.com.
“Camas Prairie Railroad” Book Signing — 10 a.m. to noon, BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Authors Robert Perret and Amy Thompson to sign their book during Moscow Farmers Market.
Cornhole for a Cause — 3-7 p.m. East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow. Registration is $50 per team and includes T-shirt and free drink each. Food and drink available for sale.
Triple Xtra Wide at the Dahmen Barn — 7-9 p.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Local musicians will perform a selection of jazz to contemporary charts. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Monday
Latah County Independence Day Parade — 10 a.m. Main Street, Moscow. After the parade there will be a car show at noon on Fourth Street with food vendors available. The parade is organized by Advance Idaho.
Pullman Fourth of July Celebration — 5 p.m. Sunnyside Park, 147 SW Cedar St., Pullman. Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks show when dark, choreographed to music played on Hit Radio 104.7 and New Country 104.3.
Tuesday
Reptile Man — 1-2 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Join zoologist and educator Scott Peterson in a show about the importance of all animals in nature.