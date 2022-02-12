Saturday
“This is How You Love”: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive in Pullman. The Palouse Choral Society will have their Valentine’s concert with guest conductor Matt Myers. Proof of vaccination, identification and a mask required for all concert attendees. Tickets are $20 at palousechoralsociety.org/.
Moscow Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow, 1021 Harold Ave. General admission is $9. The show is hosted by the Lewis Clark Trader, and all federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
“A Taste of Tuscany” benefit dinner: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 301 B Street in Kendrick. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the Juliaetta Post Office or Latah Federal Credit Union in Kendrick. All proceeds go to the family of Doug Silflow, who is undergoing cancer treatments. There will be a five course meal, a silent auction and music.
Monday
“Come from the Heart”: 7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E 3rd St., Moscow. A Valentine’s Day concert from the Inland Harmony chorus featuring barber shop, humor and romance. With special guest, the MHS Encore ROMEOS. Admission by donation.
Upcoming
Winter Pullman Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Brelsford WSU Visitor Center. The Market happens every third Saturday of the month and has locally harvested and handcrafted goods.