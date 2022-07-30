Today

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products — meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.

Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by residents.

