Today
Troy Old Timers’ Day — All day event in Troy. Includes meals, parade, cornhole and volleyball tournaments, raffles and Quilt of Valor presentation. For more information visit bit.ly/3bOMi1x.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Food products, handmade goods and cuisine.
Second Saturday at Reaney Park — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reaney Park in Pullman. Games, music and fun for all ages. Free washer board tournament.
Sound Bath Guided Meditation — 9-10 a.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve. Nara Woodland will provide a sound bath with crystal and Himalayan singing. Yoga mats encouraged for comfort.
Sunday
Volunteer Yard Work day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Volunteer to do outdoor tasks like weeding, reinforcing fencing, fixing catios and other tasks. Sign up at signup.com/go/AJjefmy.
Moscow Renaissance Fair Volunteer Party — 2-5 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars log cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Patty’s Mexican Kitchen will have a catered enchilada meal and live music.
Monday
Maker Monday at the Colfax Library — 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Colfax Library TEK Center, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Join the staff for hands-on STEAM activities.
Anchoring Yoga in Colfax — 6 p.m. Lookout Park in Colfax. Meggie Cafferty will lead. $5 suggested donation. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats and carpool to the park due to parking restraints. For info, contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at (509) 397-4366.
“Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds” — 7 p.m. West side of the upper pond in the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Free. Attendees should bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Free parking in the golf course lot.
Tuesday
Cap’n Arr performance — 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Live performance as part of the summer reading program.
To-go STEAM activity kits — 2-6p.m. Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Free to-go kits while supplies last.
Herbs and Their Abilities — 4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S Crosby St., Tekoa. Join gardener Meg Sutton and learn about different herbs and their abilities.