Every library needs some good friends

Did you know that every library has friends, people who support their local library with their time and generous donations? Almost always there is a nonprofit organization called The Friends of the Library. I want to share what I know about the group in Whitman County.
When I joined the library staff, I was aware that we had a Friends group that supported the library with donations to improve our summer reading programs. I knew most of the funds came from the annual book sale. Back then it was a small group of seniors who met in the Colfax branch and focused on the sale of donated and deleted books. Every year, each branch received some funding to buy treats and supplies.
Over the years the membership grew from 10 to nearly 600. Most became members by making donations either to the general fund or specific branches. The core group of volunteers was around 25. Friends of the Library used the money to improve year-round programs for all ages or in some cases to improve facilities. The core group of volunteers used their time and talents to support and promote the library in multiple ways. Most staff members joined by using their personal time to promote programs or purchase supplies. We saw the value of the Friends and wanted to be part of their mission.
Over the past 15 years, the activities of the Friends, like all living organizations, have grown and changed. We took on some big projects including helping to fund The Center to smaller projects like stuffing envelopes for mailing. We sponsored multiple grants to provide things to improve our technology programming and working to rebuild the Malden Branch. We also recruited specific volunteers for tasks like reaching key community members for the Whitman Heritage digital collections and managing online nonprofit resources. We diversified our fundraising efforts to include big events and sales of cookbooks, calendars and tote bags. During the pandemic closure, the Friends were still at work. We met on Zoom to discuss staff support and fund remote programming. Grab and go activities were furnished with supplies. And of course, grants still needed to be applied for and monitored. The Friends of the Library continued their mission to support the library and its patrons.
With a new year and a committed slate of officers, we are planning new goals and directions to support the library and encourage participation by people from all communities and ages. The membership meetings are moving to quarterly in the early evenings beginning Friday. The executive committee meets monthly and subcommittees meet as needed depending on the committee focus. Some meetings will be in branches outside of Colfax. We are reaching out to all the branches for input and to tailor our support to community and staff needs. A committee is being formed to define and advertise volunteer opportunities and adapt them to time lines and skills of our members. I was very excited to be added to the board at the January election. Plans to build on the strong history are underway.
Are you a Whitman County Library user or maybe just someone who supports your community? You might enjoy being part of our fun group as a volunteer or donor. We are happy to designate your donation to the branch of your choice. For more information or to make an online donation, click on the “get involved” link on the WCL website, whitcolib.org. If you live in a different library district, you can call or email your library for more information. We all need friends like you who will support our mission.
Pool is the treasurer of Friends of Whitman County Library.