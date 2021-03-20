Explore new virtual and remote programs at the library

Libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building. The audiobooks that you listen to in your car, the online databases that help with your schoolwork, the grab-and- go activity bags you make at your kitchen table — our services meet you where you are. Since the pandemic, we’ve worked hard to meet our community’s needs by adapting our resources and services. We’re excited to announce that we will be expanding our radius and continuing to add additional services to our community in the next couple of weeks. From virtual reading challenges, picture book story walks, book scavenger hunt, and family sidewalk chalk art activity — join the fun at your library.
While many library services extend outside our library, we are excited that our patrons are finally allowed back inside. Visit us in-person at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for our COVID-19 vulnerable population and 3, 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for general public hours. To schedule a 30-minute visit, call (509) 334-3595. We have also extended our curbside service hours from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
We have lots of remote activities to choose from this spring, including our popular grab and go activity bags for youth of all ages including: weekly storytime bags for our preschool-age readers that correspond with online storytime (new online storytime videos are posted every Monday morning on the Neill Public Library website); bi-weekly STEAM bags for elementary-age readers; and monthly teen bag for our middle school and high school age readers (For March, we’ve partnered with the Pullman Art Car once again for our teens) Stay up to date with our grab and go activity bags by signing up for our monthly newsletter or visiting Neill Public Library’s Facebook page for weekly updates.
New remote happenings at the library include our Beanstack online spring reading challenge. Beanstack is a fun, mobile-friendly way for families to participate in online reading challenges. Log time spent reading (or listening to) books earn badges and win prizes. Our Spring into Reading challenge begins today. Log 10 hours of reading to complete the challenge and be entered to win an O-Ramen gift card. Register at https://neill-lib.beanstack.org or with the free Beanstack tracker app.
Enjoy reading outdoors? Take a stroll and participate in our first story walk at Neill Public Library beginning March 29. Laminated children’s picture book pages will be displayed around our library building. Take a moment to step out of your car next time you are at the library and enjoy this new program.
We will kick off National Library Week with a book scavenger hunt. Books will be hidden across Pullman from April 5-18. Find a book hidden by NPL and be entered to win one of our three raffle basket prizes. To participate, find a hidden NPL book, take a picture of it, and email the picture to rachael.ritter@neill-lib.org to be entered to win a surprise raffle basket. The raffle drawing will be April 19.
Continuing with festivities, join Neill Public Library at the 2021 Palouse Family Fair Drive-Thru. Along with lots of local agencies, NPL will participate in this drive-thru event April 10. We will have a grad and go family chalk art project to share with the community. Register through Palouse Alliance to pick up your goodie bag on April 10.
Whether you visit your library in person, curbside, or online, libraries offer endless opportunities to strengthen our community through access to technology, education, and programming. We hope to see you soon.
Rachael Ritter is the youth services librarian at Neill Public Library in Pullman.