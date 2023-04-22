Last year my partner and I bought a house together and for the past 9 months have been crossing do-it-yourself improvement projects off our list.

It’s not easy replacing ceiling fans and updating light fixtures while also working two jobs, but it’s satisfying making this into our home.

Most recently we hauled two tons of pea gravel down the steep hill of our backyard to create a firepit that we hope to soon be relaxing around.

Recommended for you