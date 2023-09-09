Faith Matters is a partnership with Favs News providing Daily News readers a twice-monthly column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities. Today’s column is from an “Ask” series at Favs News, where people can write in questions about various religions and we get our columnists to respond. Today’s column: “Ask An Eastern Orthodox Christian.”

Question: What happens when you blaspheme the Holy Spirit but want to be forgiven?

Answer: The question directly relates to Matthew 12:32 that reads, “… but anyone who speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come.” (See also Luke 12:10 and Mark 3:29.)

