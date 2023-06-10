Editor’s note: Faith Matters is a partnership with FaVS News providing readers a twice-monthly column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities.

I had a hip joint replaced this spring. During the surgery, a spontaneous fracture occurred just above the new joint. It was caused by a bone condition I have that makes some of my bones brittle. I’m healing very well, but I’m also newly aware about how long bone fractures take to heal.

That new awareness prompts me to wonder about the many fractures our personal lives and our societal lives endure every day; and how long they can take to heal. I know only one thing: they will never heal if we keep reinjuring them. Our culture seems obsessed with refracturing ourselves and others. I wonder why.

