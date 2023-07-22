Editor’s note: Faith Matters is a partnership with FaVS News providing readers a twice-monthly column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities.

About two years ago, while talking with my two sons, a red lightning bolt suddenly appeared in my vision. I went in right away to my ophthalmologist, but he couldn’t find anything amiss. Then about six months ago, I had started noticing an increase in blurriness, sensitivity to light, and at times, a grittiness in my eye. It turns out I had a retinal tear, which later became a retinal detachment and it followed with a troublesome membrane appearing, which was another threat to my vision.

Through this ongoing challenge, I have stood on the strong foundation of my faith. I am member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and believe that Russell M. Nelson is a living prophet of God. In October 2020, he taught a concept that I have pondered again and again since then. He shared what it means to “let God prevail.”

