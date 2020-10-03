Falling into some new books for the season

It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives and the entire world. Much like the movie industry, the book industry was not immune to the broader crisis, and many publishers delayed long-planned spring book releases. Unlike Hollywood, though, this fall publishers are publishing nearly all of the books they had planned to release earlier this year, leading to a flood of hot new adult titles for October and November. Thanks to funding from Friends of Neill Public Library (i.e. your generous donations), we’ll have many of them for your reading pleasure.
In October we’ll see a slew of bestsellers, including a new Jack Reacher book, “The Sentinel.” Also on tap are new titles from Elin Hilderbrand (“Troubles in Paradise”), Debbie Macomber (“Jingle All the Way”), Fannie Flagg (“The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop”), V.E. Schwab (“The Invisible Life of Addie Larue”), Alice Hoffman (“Magic Lessons”) and Spokane author Jess Walter (“The Cold Millions”). New mysteries and thrillers in October include “The Searcher” from Tana French, “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, “Invisible Girl” from Lisa Jewell, and “How to Raise an Elephant” from Alexander McCall Smith.
October’s nonfiction hits include a book of poetry from Lana del Rey (“Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass”) and comedy from Jerry Seinfeld (“Is This Anything?”) Jon Meacham has a new book about John Lewis, “His Truth is Marching On.” Meanwhile, Ina Garten has a new cookbook — “Modern Comfort Food” — and so does Yotam Ottolenghi: “Ottolenghi Flavor.”
November brings more in-demand titles, including the new memoir from former President Barack Obama, “A Promised Land.” We’ll also have a new advice book from Rachel Hollis (“Didn’t See That Coming”). On the fiction side, from Ernest Cline we have a sequel to the mega-bestseller “Ready Player One” titled — wait for it — “Ready Player Two.“ We’ll also have new mysteries in the Atlee Pine series from David Baldacci (“Daylight”), Stephanie Plum series from Janet Evanovich (“Fortune and Glory”), and Lincoln Lawyer series from Michael Connelly (“The Law of Innocence”).
James Patterson will be present, of course, with a new Alex Cross thriller, “Deadly Cross.” Brandon Sanderson has a new Stormlight Archive book coming in November, too, “Rhythm of War.” And if that’s not enough, we’ll also have new titles from Anne Perry (“A Christmas Resolution”), Jeffrey Archer (“Hidden in Plain Sight”), Paulo Coelho (“The Archer”), Anthony Horowitz (“Moonflower Murders”) and Clive Cussler (“The Marauder”).
Interested in any of these upcoming books? We now place pre-order items in our online catalog at search.neill-lib.org, so every book mentioned here can be found in our catalog — you can place requests to be at the front of the line in order to get your hands on the first copy. Once they’re ready for you, we’ll send you an email and you can pick them up curbside 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Happy reading!
Dan Owens is the adult services manager at Neill Public Library.