Fallout from a time marked by fear

Robert Perret

The height of the Cold War marked a period of intense fear and uncertainty, leading to the endorsement of the Community Fallout Shelter Program by President John F. Kennedy. This initiative aimed to protect American citizens from the threat of nuclear war through the construction of shelters capable of providing refuge during a nuclear attack. As tensions escalated, universities across the country began offering courses on fallout shelter design and analysis.

Among them, the University of Idaho played a prominent role, boasting 17 on-campus shelters with the capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 people. The construction of fallout shelters in the 1960s and 1970s seemed like a rational response to a perceived threat. President Kennedy’s endorsement in Life Magazine further fueled the urgency, prompting individuals and institutions to take action. As a result, the UI, like many other universities, embraced the idea and developed courses on fallout shelter design, seeking to educate and equip the public with the knowledge to protect themselves in the event of a nuclear attack.

In its heyday, the UI’s impressive network of shelters served as tangible symbols of preparedness and security, reassuring students, faculty and the community. These bunkers stood as testament to the determination of the nation to face the challenges of the Cold War head-on. The materials used in constructing these shelters were carefully curated based on federal programs designed by the Office for Civil Defense and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

