While attending the 2020 Women in Agriculture Conference at the University of Idaho last month along with roughly 40 other women, I was challenged to look at my life, recognize my struggles and commit to being kinder toward myself.
I found myself a little out of my comfort zone.
More than 600 women in 32 locations throughout Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii participated in the regional event and heard from speakers who discussed stress management, health and mindfulness in an effort to help women cultivate their personal “Healthy Farms.”
I grew up on a small farm in southwestern Idaho. My family produced grains and alfalfa using syphon irrigation. My world of plants and the hard labor of irrigating with syphon tubes was broadened when I married a cowboy and was introduced to the world of cows and horses while living on ranches in Oregon and Nevada.
Growing up, I always knew — though I was never told directly — that it was weak to let stress get me down. My life was epitomized by the Brooks & Dunn/Reba McEntire song, “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” and I would extend that statement to say that cowboys, farm girls and farm boys — all of us — are taught not to cry, not to allow ourselves to become depressed when we fall down. Farm kids are raised to be tough as nails, able to make it through any hard time because every day is a new day and we don’t have time to wallow in self-pity anyway.
Being reflective and talking about feelings is simply not something we “ag folks” tend to do. And perhaps only at a women’s conference would members of the agriculture community open up about their struggles.
Despite the discomfort, the need to be mindful and discuss ways to help handle stress could not have come at a more needed time with reports recently of the increased suicide rates among farmers and farm workers. Stress is a universal issue and one that needs to be talked about.
Women attending the Moscow conference came from many different backgrounds within agriculture. The middle-aged woman sitting on my left operated a small business growing flowers. A woman on my right, probably my age, was like me, a new mom. She and her husband operate a large farm, producing conventionally grown wheat and legumes.
Also in attendance were hobby farm enthusiasts (women raising goats, vegetables, an assortment of farm animals, or other brave pursuits); conventional farmers raising grains and legumes (often alongside their spouse as parts runner, bookkeeper, water and food delivery and equipment operator); women who had discovered a new market in grass fed beef, alpacas or organic produce; women employed by land grant university extension offices; and women employed by a large company providing equipment or other services to farmers or ranchers.
They were women of all ages, sizes, experience, ethnicity, economic backgrounds and family dynamics. All women who had a passion for farming.
All women with loads of stress in their lives.
The conference offered great presentations and useful exercises, but as I sat surrounded by other women I barely knew, I couldn’t help but feel like I was among friends. Prior to attending the conference, I was asked by multiple people why I was attending a women’s conference; their tone undeniably indicating that they thought the idea of a women’s conference silly, sexist and unnecessary.
Although the conference was not exclusive to women, the very number of females in attendance offered a congenial atmosphere. We were able to surround ourselves with others who knew and understood what we were experiencing — women who are moms and understand the battle of raising kids, being that affectionate and doting homemaker while trying to juggle a career as a farmer, cattle producer, or working a fulltime job out of the home; women who know what it’s like to try to be successful in the man’s world of farming; women who are just trying to make their farms profitable.
Perhaps the greatest opportunity the conference offered women was a chance to network with other women facing similar or opposite hardships, and using the newly found connections for reflection. We all came to that conference with personal, emotional, financial and business related stress. And although attending the conference in no way changed my financial strains or personal conflicts, I left with new goals and new methods to try and uplift my stressed-out life.
I left with an entire community of women who I now know and can lean on for support and advice as I pursue my own adventures in agriculture.
Kalena Kendell is the news clerk at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. She lives in Moscow with her husband and baby girl.