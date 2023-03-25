With prices rising across the board, the pinch is often felt especially at the grocery store. Not to belabor the popular topic of eggs, but it seems as though the prices of most reliably cheap ingredients are jumping by a significant margin. It’s no surprise that after fixed expenses like housing and utility bills are covered, one of the few places left to cut spending is on groceries, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to do so. How do frugal home cooks make do when they’re buying unfamiliar ingredients in quantities too small for experimentation? In a word: research.

Cookbooks detailing “budget” recipes are flying off the shelves here at Neill Public Library, even as new editions are added. Even more titles are available online as e-books at Washington Anytime Library. Take a look at our recommendations at the end of this article if you’re interested in finding new, budget-friendly recipes. But sometimes, even the most ingenious recipes can’t turn an empty pantry into a full meal, and that’s where community organizations step in to provide vital support.

Neill Public Library staff felt called to help after reading a news article about the plight of local community organizations struggling to meet demand this past winter. Spokane’s Second Harvest warehouse has been impacted by decreasing donations, leading to the suspension of deliveries to communities like Pullman. Without that resource to rely upon, regional food banks have been left with increasingly empty shelves.