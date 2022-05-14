Finally evicting tomatoes from the living room

I was reading in my favorite chair recently, when I twisted sideways to set down my mug of tea and felt something brush against my neck. I jerked and looked down at my shoulder, expecting to see a large insect crawling on my collar. Instead, a leafy tomato branch lay slumped against my shirt. I thought about this odd scene for a moment and realized it’s just wrong to be growing tomatoes in our living room in mid-May.
In early April, I wrote about a trio of tomato seedlings that a mail-order garden company delivered to me way too early. After two more little peat pots arrived a few days later, I chose a protected spot on our patio for all the seedlings to harden off outdoors for a few days. Then I could plant them in a raised bed in our backyard, and the countdown to August, including tomato salads, sauces and BLTs, could begin. My plan was superb — except for the part about planting tomatoes in bleak, windy April weather. After only a few hours outside under shelter, all five little plants started shivering and squeaking, “Help! Tomato abuse!”
Because the weather was too cold to consider outdoor planting, I used TV tables to set up a makeshift greenhouse in front of the south-facing window in our living room. Then I started a routine of carrying shallow trays holding the five tomato plants outside every morning, for a few hours of watery sunshine, and bringing them back to the living room in early afternoon for story time and naps.
The weather gradually warmed enough to leave the tomatoes outside for longer periods, and they grew so fast that I had to transplant them into bigger pots. This upgrade perked up the plants, but the pots’ additional soil and water made them heavier and more unwieldy for me to carry to and from the patio. Feeling more than a bit cranky by then, I spaded buckets of compost into a raised bed, preparing it as the tomatoes’ home for the summer. Any day now, I told myself. Then Maytime hit, with atypically low overnight temperatures, daytime rain, gusts of wind and attacks of graupel, also known as soft hail or snow pellets.
Trying to impose my will on the Garden Goddess hasn’t worked too well. The tomatoes still spend their nights in our living room, and they look downright menacing by now, with branches crowding each other on the TV trays and reaching ever closer to my reading chair. The most intimidating is the sunchocola plant, a cherry tomato hybrid, whose smoky sweet flavor makes it the star of my vegetable garden every year. Even though it’s cramped in a pot in the living room, the sunchocola’s top-heavy stems and long reach made me wonder if I should prune its central stalk. Basic research said a moderate top-off to a lanky variety like the sunchocola can send energy to other areas of the plant, encouraging it to fill out, grow bushier and likely produce more tomatoes. This weekend I’ll prune off a top portion of the sunchocola’s center stalk, and then — finally — I can transplant all five tomato varieties into their raised bed and surround them with sturdy red cages, to corral their emerging vines. I haven’t mentioned the upcoming haircut or the tomato cage to the sunchocola yet. It might try to choke me before I can move it out to the garden.
Craft Rozen’s pursuit of a magnificent pumpkin crop begins this week, when she plants seeds in small peat pots and waits for a miracle. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com