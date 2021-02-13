Are you looking to find the book of your dreams? The Colfax, Garfield and Rosalia branches of Whitman County Library are making that possible through our fifth annual “Blind Date with a Book,” available all February long.
You may be wondering, how do I go on a blind date with a book? It’s easy! Just browse the display of wrapped up books in the library windows, read the hints, choose your favorite, check it out or pick it up curbside, then unwrap and enjoy. Not sure which to pick? Call or email us and a librarian will set you up.
All Colfax participants get a chance at a romantic date, donated by Pairings Fine Art & Wine. Garfield blind daters are entered to win a gift certificate from Grumpy’s Tavern. Readers in Rosalia will go into a raffle for a free pizza from Whole in the Wall.
With a rating scale of “a major dud” to “red hot,” be sure to return the “Rate Your Date” slip to your library, which serves as your entry into these respective prize drawings.
To sweeten the deal, the first participants will also receive a Valentine’s treat.
Previous blind date goers thoroughly enjoyed the surprise of unwrapping their book, trying to guess the titles from our clever hints, and the opportunity to read something that they never would have picked up otherwise. Here are some reviews that our blind daters shared with us last year:
“A Sister’s Hope” by Wanda Brunstette: “Story hooked me! Side plots, mystery, and a surprise ending.”
“The Lost City of Z” by David Grann: “Excitement and adventure; amazing exploration.”
“A Woman is No Man” by Etaf Rum: “Intriguing insight into Arabic culture. I’ve already recommended it to a friend.”
“The Paris Architect” by Charles Belfoure: “Terrific. Well-rounded characters.”
“They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei: “This one was a tearjerker. I loved how the author was able to tell the story from multiple perspectives. I think this should be read in every high school and college U.S. History class.”
“The Trial of Lizzie Borden” by Cara Robertson: “I was really interested in the story … loved the graphic details.”
“Please Stop Touching Me & Other Haikus” by Cats by Jamie Coleman: “Cute and honest.”
“The Phantom Prince” by Elizabeth Kendall, Ted Bundy’s Longtime Girlfriend” “I was intrigued; showed a side rarely seen or known about.”
If you’re ready to fall in love this February, contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at the Colfax Library, (509) 397-4366 or sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us, Sarah Anderson at Garfield Library, (509) 635-1490 or garfield@whitco.lib.wa.us, or Marcy Campbell at Rosalia Library, (509) 523-3109 or rosalia@whitco.lib.wa.us.
Sarah Phelan-Blamires is a Public Services Librarian at Whitman County Library.