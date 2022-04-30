Finding help in the garden from WSU Extension publications

Spring is here. The days are getting longer, and the snowline is finally receding.
So, let’s talk gardening. More specifically, let’s talk vegetable and herb gardening.
But first, some background.
Last autumn, I finally bought a little corner of the Palouse and with it, a small space to garden. I had always wanted a vegetable garden and was eager to have it ready for spring. I had minimal experience setting up a garden, though.
Fortunately, I’m the agriculture librarian at Washington State University which means that I interact with practitioners from the WSU Extension programs and the resources that they create. So even though I knew little about setting up a garden, I knew where to find the answers to my questions.
This article is going to talk about those useful resources. You can access any of these resources, for free, by using your favorite search engine to search the name of the publication. You can also find links to the resources that I mention, and many more, by utilizing the WSU Libraries’ open access gardening guide: libguides.libraries.wsu.edu/openhort
My goal is to grow lots of tomatoes and herbs, and an assortment of other vegetables. I’ve done the math, and the money that I spend on just tomatoes and basil annually is significant. Such are the perils of growing up in an Italian family.
With the knowledge of what I wanted to grow, my first task was to find the sunniest part of my yard. There are several ways you can track the sunshine in your yard. You can make a sun map based on your observations. There are even a few apps to help with this. For me, finding the sunniest space in my yard was simple because so much of it is shaded.
Next, I had to decide between building raised beds or planting directly in the ground. I found that the WSU Extension fact sheet “Raised Beds — Deciding If They Benefit Your Vegetable Garden (FS075E)” to be a fantastic resource.
After reading that document, I decided to build raised beds, mainly. My yard is on a slope which could cause drainage and erosion issues if I planted straight to the ground. Additionally, I have an apple tree not too far from my proposed garden and didn’t want to risk damaging its roots.
I wanted to build my beds as cheap as possible and went scavenging for no-chemically treated wood. There is an ongoing, and very spirited discussion, regarding using treated wood in vegetable gardens (see FS075E for more info). I found suitable materials to use in a few places including Moscow’s Habitat for Humanity store.
Finally, after measuring twice and cutting more times than I care to admit, I had built a set of terraced garden boxes.
To supplement these garden boxes, I also decided to utilize containers for gardening as suggested in the WSU Snohomish Master Gardener Extension bulletin, “Growing Vegetables in Containers.”
To fill my beds and containers, I had some dirt from a previous project that I combined with compost. The Extension resource, “Backyard Composting” (Home Garden Series) (EB1784E) provides the information needed to assure successful composting.
I’m also interested in preserving and canning my harvest. The WSU Extension bulletin, “Home Vegetable Gardening in Washington” (EM057E) is a very helpful resource regarding every step planning to canning.
Aside from the literature provided by the WSU Extension programs, there are also opportunities to take classes and interact with expert gardeners. The WSU Master Gardener Extension Program exists in every county in Washington. The University of Idaho also has a Master Gardener Extension Program.
For more information about the WSU Master Gardening Extension, visit mastergardener.wsu.edu/.
Happy gardening!
Luftig is the agriculture librarian and Washington State University. You can reach him at david.luftig@wsu.edu.