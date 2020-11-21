Finding joy in this difficult time

As we all prepare for the holidays, and in light of the recent Washington state updated COVID-19 guidelines, Whitman County Library wants to remind everyone that we’re here to provide some much-needed cheer this season.
Starting this week, the library will have webcams available for checkout so you can join your family remotely for your Thanksgiving meal. And if you’re still making your dinner plans for Thursday, we have plenty of cookbooks to choose from, including “The Side Dish Bible” from the American Test Kitchen, “The Sous Vide Cookbook for Beginners” by Rachel James or “The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook” by Maggie Michalczyk.
While your turkey roasts, join us for our annual Turkey Leg Run that we’ll be holding virtually this year to support the Palouse Library. Run, walk or wobble like a turkey for a mile with your family, then consider sending a donation to the Palouse Library at P.O. Box 168, Palouse, WA 99161. All proceeds are used to fund new books and fun activities for the children of Palouse.
We’re also hosting a Thanksgiving coloring contest for all ages and towns. Pick up your coloring pages at the library or download them at bit.ly/WCLColorContest. Return your artwork at our Albion, Colton or Uniontown locations by Nov. 30 to be entered in the contest for a chance to win a prize.
After Thanksgiving, stop by the Libey Gallery in Colfax to see the Festival of Trees. Due to occupancy guidelines there are limits on how many people can be in the gallery at a time, but all the trees will be visible from outside on the sidewalk this year. Voting will take place online, so make sure to visit us on Facebook to cast your votes. We’ll also have ornaments made on our 3-D printer available for sale at the Colfax Library front desk.
In the next few weeks, we’ll start handing out care kits for kids, teens, adults and seniors thanks to funding from the Innovia Foundation and in partnership with the Council on Aging and Human Services, the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center and Palouse River Counseling. The kits contain fun, age-appropriate activities that promote relaxation and mental wellness. Nichole Kopp, who is coordinating the project, says the kits are a way to keep our “hands busy and minds active during this stressful time.” The kits will be available for pickup at food pantries and library branches throughout the county.
As we look to hopefully brighter days ahead, don’t forget to pick up one of our popular “Barns of Whitman County” 2021 calendars featuring regional barns and seasonal backdrops. The calendars are just $10 and are available at any WCL branch, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. The calendars have sold out every year, so residents are encouraged to buy them soon. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Library programs and projects at all of our library locations.
What would the season be without a good book to curl up with or a holiday movie to watch with the family? While we’ve reduced occupancy levels at all of our locations to better protect our staff and visitors, you can still browse the shelves for as long as 15 minutes. Not comfortable being in the library right now? Contact us about our “Browse for You” service. Based on your preferences, we’ll select some items we think you’ll like and have them available for curbside pickup. Trying to self-quarantine before visiting family? You can download free e-books or audiobooks and even stream movies from the library without ever leaving your house. Visit us online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us to learn more about our digital library.
We know it can be hard to find joy this year as we all stay home to stay safe, but hopefully Whitman County Library can raise your spirits just a bit this holiday season.
Kylie Fullmer is the Director of Whitman County Library