Kimchi, a traditional fermented Korean dish, has gained popularity in the United States. It is generally made using napa cabbage, radishes, green onions, garlic, ginger and spices, but ingredients can have regional variations. According to nutritionists at Colorado State University, kimchi is low in calories and contains many vitamins, including A, C, and B complex, phytochemicals, and live cultures of beneficial microorganisms.
A recent Canadian outbreak of E. coli O157 linked to kimchi reminds us that care must be taken when making this dish. Although the kimchi involved in the outbreak was prepared commercially, it did not undergo a heat treatment to kill pathogens such as E. coli. This outbreak resulted in 14 known cases across two western provinces in Canada. Investigators believe that Napa cabbage sourced from Washington state was the most likely cause of the outbreak.
When preparing kimchi at home, care must be taken to maintain a clean environment and good hygiene practices while following steps to ensure food safety. The process of making kimchi involves a brining solution with a 2%-5% salt concentration that draws out the vegetables’ moisture and helps prevent the growth of harmful bacteria while allowing the growth of fermentative bacteria naturally present on vegetables.
The vegetables used in the production of kimchi have a high pH, which allows for the proliferation of many types of organisms — including pathogens. As the lactic acid bacteria naturally present on the vegetables begin to grow, they form lactic and acetic acids, lowering the food’s pH down to 4.2 and inhibiting the growth of most pathogens. Until fermentation has lowered the pH and inhibited harmful bacteria, there is an opportunity for them to grow. This is why using the proper amount of salt is essential for safety.
Kimchi can be prepared at home using the following recipe from Colorado State University. Always start with clean surfaces and equipment that have been washed with hot, soapy water. Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before handling food, and wash all produce under running water before preparing.
Kimchi
Ingredients:
2 medium heads Napa cabbage (about 6-8 pounds total)
1 1/2 cups coarse salt, noniodized, divided (baked or sea salt recommended)
1 gallon plus 1/2 cup cold water, divided
2 tablespoon sweet rice flour
1-10 cloves garlic, depending on taste preference
About 3 slices fresh ginger root (about 0.2-0.4 ounces)
1 cup Korean red pepper powder – specific “for kimchi”
1/2 Korean radish (about 1-1.5 pounds), or daikon radish
1 Asian pear (optional)
10 green onions
1 teaspoon fish sauce (optional)
2 teaspoon finely ground salt (optional, as needed)
Procedure:
1. Prepare Napa cabbage: Rinse heads under cold water and drain. Cut away and discard any spoiled or damaged spots. Cut Napa cabbage into four quarters and remove core from each. Chop quarters into 2-inch pieces.
2. Salt cabbage: Prepare saltwater solution of 1/2 cup course, noniodized salt and 1 gallon cold water in large mixing bowl. Dip cabbage pieces briefly in the saltwater solution to facilitate penetration of salt into the cabbage pieces. Discard saltwater solution. Drain and place cabbage pieces in a bowl. Sprinkle 1 cup of course, noniodized salt over the cut cabbage and massage it into the cabbage well. Allow cabbage to sit covered at room temperature for 3 to 6 hours. Rinse cabbage pieces 3 to 4 times with cold water to rinse away the salt, then place in a colander to drain out excess water from the cabbage for at least 30 minutes.
3. Prepare seasonings: Add sweet rice flour to 1/2 cup water in small saucepan. Bring to a boil and set aside to cool. Clean, peel and finely mince (or use a blender with a small amount of water) garlic and ginger. Mix with cooled sweet rice flour paste and add Korean red pepper powder. Clean and peel radish, clean and trim green onions, and, if desired, clean and peel Asian pear. Slice all julienne style, or into matchsticks about 1 inch in length. Using clean hands and disposable food handler gloves, mix above seasoning paste and julienned vegetables in large mixing bowl. Then mix in fish sauce to create a spicy veggie paste. Add salt only as needed. Combine cabbage with the spicy veggie paste, rub together and mix thoroughly.
4. Pack container: Pack kimchi tightly into container, minimizing air exposure and encouraging brine formation. Fill container about 2/3 of the way full, as fermenting microorganisms will release carbon dioxide (CO2) and create bubbling and fizzing. Cover tightly. If using jars, seal to finger-tip tight. If using bags, squeeze out excess air. Place on plate or in bowl to catch potential overflow.
5. Ferment:
Option 1: Kimchi may be placed in the refrigerator so it ferments slowly over 3 to 4 days. This may be preferred, especially during hot weather.
Option 2: Place sealed container in a well-ventilated location (may become pungent), with a relatively constant room temperature; around 68°F is ideal. Ferment only 1 to 2 days at room temperature, tasting daily until it reaches preferred tangy taste and desired texture.
6. Store: Store fermented kimchi covered tightly in the refrigerator. Keep it pressed down to minimize air exposure. Discard if you observe indications of surface mold.
To preserve food quality and ensure safety, kimchi should be refrigerated and eaten within one week. For the full recipe, please visit bit.ly/3Ow8M8m.
Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu. If you have a food safety question you would like to see in this column, send your question to us at food.safety@wsu.edu