Kimchi is a flavorful, sour, salty mix of fermented vegetables and seasonings that plays an important role in Korean culture.

Kimchi, a traditional fermented Korean dish, has gained popularity in the United States. It is generally made using napa cabbage, radishes, green onions, garlic, ginger and spices, but ingredients can have regional variations. According to nutritionists at Colorado State University, kimchi is low in calories and contains many vitamins, including A, C, and B complex, phytochemicals, and live cultures of beneficial microorganisms.

A recent Canadian outbreak of E. coli O157 linked to kimchi reminds us that care must be taken when making this dish. Although the kimchi involved in the outbreak was prepared commercially, it did not undergo a heat treatment to kill pathogens such as E. coli. This outbreak resulted in 14 known cases across two western provinces in Canada. Investigators believe that Napa cabbage sourced from Washington state was the most likely cause of the outbreak.

When preparing kimchi at home, care must be taken to maintain a clean environment and good hygiene practices while following steps to ensure food safety. The process of making kimchi involves a brining solution with a 2%-5% salt concentration that draws out the vegetables’ moisture and helps prevent the growth of harmful bacteria while allowing the growth of fermentative bacteria naturally present on vegetables.

