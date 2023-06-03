The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Gallatin City-County Health Department to investigate a foodborne illness outbreak linked to morel mushrooms. The morel mushrooms were distributed to multiple states, but it appears that illnesses have only been linked to one restaurant in Montana. The restaurant temporarily closed following the outbreak, and the FDA does not believe there is further risk to the public.
So far, this incident has caused illness in 50 people, three hospitalizations and two deaths. The FDA collected mushrooms from the restaurant and confirmed that they were true morels. So far, they have not identified any pathogens, toxins, pesticides or heavy metals in the product, but testing and analysis are ongoing. Although the FDA is confident that the morels are the source of the illness, they state that “mushroom poisonings can be difficult to diagnose as the exact chemical nature of some toxins found in wild-type mushrooms are currently unknown.” Mushroom poisonings occur the most with wild-type mushrooms.
The investigation is focused on the preparation and storage of the mushrooms at the restaurant. All mushrooms, including those available in grocery stores, can harbor Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria which produces botulinum toxin and causes botulism disease. C. botulinum only grows and produces toxin in oxygen-free environments, so it is imperative to store mushrooms in breathable containers such as paper bags. Additionally, most strains of C. botulinum will not grow at refrigeration temperatures, so make sure that mushrooms are always stored in the refrigerator.