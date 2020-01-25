The best assurance of food safety during your Super Bowl viewing party is the winning combination of temperature and time. All perishable foods can cause food poisoning if left at room temperature. Perishable foods include any dish that contains meat, poultry, seafood, eggs or dairy products; as well as all cooked foods and cut or prepared produce (i.e. salsa and guacamole). When you think of the list of foods you plan to serve on game day, most probably fit into this category.
As fun as it can be to have company over for the big game, someone needs to be responsible for monitoring the food to ensure the guests stay safe.
Your first rule for success is controling temperature. In fact, temperature control is your best defense against foodborne illness. The maximum time any perishable food can be safely left at room temperature is two hours. In the food safety world, we call this the two-hour rule.
Between temperatures of 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the organisms that cause food poisoning multiply rapidly. This range in temperatures is called the temperature danger zone. The two-hour rule and temperature danger zone work together to keep you free from foodborne illness.
The good news: There are several things you can do for a food-safe game day.
To lengthen the serving time for perishable foods, come up with a game plan to keep them out of the temperature danger zone. You can do this by keeping the foods either hot or cold. For hot foods, keep them at an internal temperature of 140 F or warmer. Cold foods need to be kept below 40 F. Additional equipment can make controlling temperatures a snap.
To keep hot foods at 140 F or warmer, use chafing dishes, slow cookers, or warming trays as a heat source on the serving table. Be aware that some warmers only hold food at 110 to 120 F, so check the product label to make sure your warmer has the capability to hold foods at a minimum of 140 F.
To keep cold foods at 40 F or colder, nest serving dishes in bowls of ice.
Monitor the temperature of your foods using a food thermometer. There are lots of easy to use digital instant read thermometers available in the marketplace that will make this a simple task.
If you don’t have the necessary equipment to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold, consider using time as a control. Track the time that food stays on the serving table, removing perishable foods before the two-hour time limit.
When using time as a control, instead of preparing a large dish and putting it all out at once, serve the food using several small platters and dishes. Replace the serving dishes with the fresh ones throughout the party. Avoid adding fresh food to an already filled serving dish, or one that has been sitting out unless you wash it thoroughly before refilling.
Store cold backup dishes in the refrigerator and keep hot dishes in the oven set at 200 to 250 F prior to serving. This way, the food served after halftime will be just as safe as the foods served at kickoff.
Finally, set up your table to prevent game time injuries. Some of the organisms that cause food poisoning are highly contagious and have very low infectious doses. In other words, these organisms transfer easily from person to person, and it doesn’t take much to make you sick. Set up your table to encourage good sanitation. We are all familiar with the double dip. Include serving utensils to discourage guests from touching foods or eating directly from serving bowls, especially with dips and salsa. Guests should use new plates each time they return to the food table. Small individual bowls for dips can help discourage double dipping.
Watch the clock with leftovers, too. Whether you’re sending “doggie bags” home with guests or are saving them for yourself, leftovers should be refrigerated as soon as guests arrive home and/or within two hours. Throw away any perishable foods that have been out at room temperature for two hours or longer.
Enjoy the game!
Lizann Powers-Hammond is with Washington State University Extension. If you have a food safety question you would like to see appear in this column, send your question to food.safety@wsu.edu.