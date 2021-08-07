My office at Washington State University Extension often receives a lot of questions regarding the canning of foods similar to those found commercially or favorite family recipes. Here are some helpful tips to make sure your canning process is safe.
Low acid foods are those with an acidity (or pH) greater than 4.6. These include foods like meat, vegetables, seafood, legumes and mixtures of these foods. Other foods, such as tomatoes and white fleshed peaches, are considered borderline, as these foods can often have a pH higher than 4.6. Foods that have been acidified with vinegar or other acids, such as tomatoes, dilly beans and pickles can be water bath canned or pressure canned.
Foods with a pH higher than 4.6 need to be pressure canned because of the risk of Clostridium botulinum, the organism which produces the botulinum toxin resulting in botulism if consumed. Clostridium botulinum grows well in foods with high moisture content, a pH greater than 4.6, and in conditions where there is less than 2 percent oxygen, like canned food. The only way to kill this microorganism is with heat at temperatures at or above 240 degrees Fahrenheit. Water boils at 212 degrees at sea level, so the only way to get your low-acid canned food to a high enough temperature to kill this microorganism is through the use of a pressure canner.
Since safely canned food is dependent on several factors, including the acidity of the food, the amount of water available in a food to support growth of microorganisms, and time needed to process the food to ensure the coldest spot in a can or jar of food has received adequate heat treatment to destroy microorganisms, only recipes and processes that have been researched to ensure safety can be used.
Additionally, it is not recommended to can food using electric, multi-cooker appliances or electric pressure canners, as process directions for researched and safe recipes have not been developed for these types of appliances. Many of these types of canners may not reach the needed temperatures and pressures at various altitudes, so we don’t know if the food has been safely canned. Development of safe canning recipes are based on the use of a stovetop pressure canner, and the pressure come up time and cool down times are part of this process and can vary dramatically in electric pressure canners. Given this, it is imperative to stick with a stovetop pressure canner that will hold at least four quart sized jars.
When using pressure canners, you want to make sure you use the correct pressure and processing time for your recipe, and include any altitude adjustments. Food canned at higher elevations, such as those on the Palouse, will require higher processing pressures. Canners need to be operated with 2-3 inches of water in the canner. Using less water may cause the canner to run dry thus causing the food to be under processed while too much water may also affect the ability of the canner to reach the correct pressure and temperature.
After you have secured the lid to the canner, you must vent the canner to ensure the canner consists entirely of steam and not a steam air mixture. The steam should be leaving the canner in a steady stream for 10 minutes prior to placing the weighted gauge or pressure regulator. After the canner has come up to the appropriate pressure you can begin the process timing. If at any time the pressure drops below the correct pressure for your altitude, you will need to bring the pressure back up and start the process time all over again for the full processing time.
After processing, you will need to turn off the heat from your stove and let the canner cool naturally. Remember that part of the processing time includes the cool down time, so always let the canner depressurize by itself. Never hurry up this process by cooling down the canner under running water or by laying wet towels over it. This can cause the food to be under processed or could result in lid seal failures.
For more information on pressure canning, visit our website at bit.ly/3rAcosZ or the National Center for Home Food Preservation website at nchfp.uga.edu/.
Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu.