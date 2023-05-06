The Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating a Salmonella Infantis outbreak which has been linked to raw flour. This outbreak has resulted in 12 recorded illnesses and three hospitalizations across 11 states, however, there are likely many more unrecorded illnesses. Most people who became ill reported eating raw dough or batter made with flour. FDA investigators have initiated traceback, flour processing facility inspections, and sampling to try to identify the specific culprit.
There have been numerous recalls linked to E. coli or Salmonella contamination in raw flour. In June 2019, the FDA recalled six different lots of King Arthur unbleached all-purpose flour for potential contamination with E. coli. Earlier that year, General Mills recalled its Gold Medal unbleached flour due to potential contamination with Salmonella. In 2016, General Mills’ flours were part of another large outbreak and recall due to contamination with E. coli O121 and E. coli O26. This outbreak resulted in 63 reported illnesses and 17 hospitalizations across 24 states.
Food is not sterile, and flour is no exception. Wheat usually becomes contaminated with pathogens from animal feces during the plant’s growth or harvest. Salmonella is usually found in the gastrointestinal tract of birds and reptiles, while pathogenic E. coli can be found in the gastrointestinal tracts of people and ruminants such as elk, deer and cattle.
When contaminated wheat is harvested and transferred to grain silos, it comes into contact with noncontaminated wheat, thus increasing the risk for widespread contamination. The entire flour production process can take months as the wheat moves from field to mill to market. However, studies have shown that both Salmonella and E. coli can survive these dry conditions for months or years and still cause human illness.
Raw flour is susceptible to contamination by human pathogens because flour is not processed in a manner that includes a “kill step,” usually a heat treatment, to destroy pathogens. Wheat and its products, including flour, are not intended to be consumed raw, and are therefore not covered under the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act’s Produce Safety Rule, which focuses on preventing contamination during the growing, harvesting, packing, and holding of produce.
Here are some tips to reduce your risk of illness from Salmonella and E. coli when handling raw flour and its products:
n Never eat raw dough, or other products containing raw flour, regardless of whether they contain eggs.
n Do not allow children to play with raw dough.
n Wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds after handling raw flour.
n When baking or cooking with children, always supervise them closely to ensure they are not ingesting raw dough or flour. Make sure children wash their hands thoroughly after handling raw flour products.
n Heat flour to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to kill Salmonella and E. coli before using for crafts or homemade Play-Doh. This can be done by spreading the flour in a thin layer on a cookie sheet and baking at 350 degrees for 5–10 minutes. After baking, pour the heated flour into a bowl and immediately check the temperature with a food thermometer to ensure it has reached 160 degrees.
n Do not cross-contaminate other foods. Make sure flour is handled away from other foods, especially foods that will not be cooked. Remember that flour has a tendency to spread and hide due to its powdery nature, so always clean all work surfaces and utensils with soap and warm water.
n Be sure to follow all storage directions on products containing raw dough.
Understanding that flour is an untreated, raw agricultural product is the first step to ensuring safety. Following the guidelines above can prevent foodborne illness from flour-based products. For more information on safe handling of raw flour, visit bit.ly/3HjDMo1. For updates on this ongoing outbreak and investigation, visit the CDC’s webpage at bit.ly/3Az9l9L.
Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu. If you have a food safety question you would like to see in this column, send your question to us at food.safety@wsu.edu.