Three things to do today:
Read a book to your little one. Then read it again.
Read together as a family.
Go to the library.
It’s never too early to start reading to your child — it’s the foundation of a youngster’s education. Children need that reading repetition as it boosts their brain power, creating bountiful circuits and increasing future storage in their long-term memories.
Idaho libraries celebrates 2019 Family Reading Week with Adventure Awaits — Reading Takes You Anywhere activities in November. Special scheduled events are planned to remind parents, grandparents and all caregivers the importance of reading with, or to, the child in their life. There will be free books provided by Idaho Commission for Libraries Read to Me program (while supplies last) and a host of literacy information available to families at participating libraries.
Genesee School library and the Genesee Public Library are collaborating to provide special activities from Nov. 15-20. On Nov. 20, join us at the Genesee Public Library for a scavenger hunt during special extended hours between 5:30-7:30 p.m. Scavenger hunt participants will be able to take home free books. Don’t have a library card? This time is an opportunity to get the family all signed up for their own ticket to reading adventures. You can even sign up earlier online at www.latahlibrary.org and pick up your new cards that evening at the library.
If you visit the Genesee Public Library this November, browse through the unique exhibit of local history journals available for checkout. Local historians Diane Conroy (of White Spring Ranch) and Earl Bennett have performed extensive research, supplying a fuller understanding of the Genesee area between 1880 and the 1970s. Their research — compilations of letters, photographs, books, newspapers and magazines — are like a portal back in time, providing nostalgic reminders of a simpler era. If you browse through one of my favorites from the White Spring Ranch journals, “Martha’s Journal,” perhaps you’ll find yourself remembering that things that are truly worthwhile and give you happiness are the same now as they were then.
Libraries are peaceful places one can drop in or stay to enjoy. They also have a ton of free, easy services and can act as a quick stop for information on any adventure. There are storytimes, makerspaces, databases and DVDs, with learning, innovation, and engagement opportunities for all. Whether it’s learning something new, making friends or embarking on an adventure with a great book, families will enjoy a special month of activities and much more at their library.
Connie Sobczyk is manager of the Genesee Library, a branch of the Latah County Library District.