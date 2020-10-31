Former Moscow resident is one of the first female Eagle Scouts

Former Moscow resident Aila Carr-Chellman completed her Eagle Scout Board of Review on Oct. 23, a final step in earning scouting’s highest honor, the rank of Eagle Scout.
Carr-Chellman, who moved to Ohio earlier this year with her family, is one of a small group of girls to earn the rank of Eagle in the first year the rank was available to females. Carr-Chellman was part of Moscow Troop 333, supported by the First Presbyterian Church of Moscow.
Carr-Chellman’s Eagle project was to create 20 directional and navigational signs for Moscow Mountain’s Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve in late June. She was instrumental in the founding of Troop 333 in 2018 and served as its first senior patrol leader. Her board of review was conducted virtually.