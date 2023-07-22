Maureen Needham said she first heard about the Troy Community Theatre from her voice teacher, Emily Raasch, and that getting involved has opened a world of new experiences for her.

Needham, a Troy resident and a University of Idaho student, said her first production was “Seussical the Musical Jr.” She has been involved ever since and is cast as the fairy godmother in the upcoming production of “Cinderella.”

Now in its sixth year producing a summer musical, the Troy Community Theatre is back in the park, this time with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. All performances will be held at the Troy City Park Gazebo in downtown Troy.

