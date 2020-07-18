The Palouse Land Trust Family would like to share sincere gratitude and thanks to our outstanding fiscal year 2020 Business Supporters. These committed partners have made an investment in the lands that define us and connect us on the Palouse for today, tomorrow and forever. Their support safeguards the heritage and values that make this a wonderful place to live, work and do business.
Thank you Legacy Sponsor, DeAtley Crushing Service; Steward Supporter, Moscow and Pullman Family Eye Clinic; Ambassador Supporter, Carlton Builders; Advocate Supporters, The Feuerstein Group at Waddell and Reed and Rusty Schatz, DA Davidson and Partner Supporter, Redinger Heating & Cooling.
Thank you for investing in the future of the communities you serve!
Learn more and support these partners by visiting palouselandtrust.org/business-sponsor.
Sincerely,
The Palouse Land Trust Family