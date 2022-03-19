Giving her voice wings

Kayla Ray has felt at home singing since she was a child, and now she has the chance to develop those skills in Italy this summer. She is one of 16 students from the United States to be accepted into the Accademia Vocale Lorenzo Malfatti program.
The program is three weeks long and includes one-on-one voice coaching, Italian lessons and intense classes on singing opera.
She still feels like being accepted to participate is a dream.
“I don’t know why I was chosen,” Ray said. “But I mean, everyone else around me has made me feel more excited for it. It’s almost unbelievable.”
Ray, from Nampa, is a masters student in vocal performance at Washington State University and set to graduate in May. She received her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Idaho State University.
“I grew up in a Lutheran church and so I heard very traditional, hymn-style music and that always felt comfortable in my voice,” Ray said.
After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Ray moved to Portland to study with a private teacher and to do some performing. She fell in love with Pullman when driving through for an audition, and was soon accepted to be a graduate teaching assistant for Music 103 at WSU.
“I want to perform an opera; I don’t want to just get my degree and teach people,” Ray said. “I can do that — but I really want to sing. I want to perform.”
The program is in Lucca, Italy. Lucca is on the Serchio River in the Tuscany region and was the birthplace of opera composer Giacomo Puccini, author of works like “La boheme” and “Madame Butterfly.”
Ray has paid her deposit of $500 to save her space and has now started working toward raising the rest of the money to pay for the program. The tuition is $3,500 which includes her housing — but it doesn’t include travel and food. She established a Go-Fund-Me account to help her defray costs associated with the program and travel.
“It’s basically just this intense course of three weeks where you’re nonstop learning Italian and singing,” Ray said. “You kind of get to ignore everything else in the world for a while just to further your own self.”
The classes Ray will participate in include Italian classes in the morning, studio voice classes, scene study and coaching classes. Learning Italian is exciting to Ray, because some of the pieces she learns are in Italian and she hopes knowing some of the language will help her better connect with the pieces.
“We might understand songs in English a bit better because we speak that language, Ray said. “And it would be the same, I might understand something in Italian better if I’m learning.”
Ray’s Go-Fund-Me fundraising page can be found at https://bit.ly/36aCxs6.
Kali Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com