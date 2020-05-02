Going afield with dogs can be dangerous

Most people who own dogs, especially bigger dogs, love to take them out to romp on public lands and in waterways. But know this: there are hidden hazards one needs to be prepared for.
When you head out for a day afield, having supplies like antibiotic ointment and bandages on hand isn’t a bad idea.
My brother’s dogs have been particularly unlucky. My brother and I once went down to the Snake River above Lower Granite Dam with his dog. We stopped at one of the boat launches. There, we found an articulating dock made of jointed sections of expanded metal sheeting.
Such docks are designed to deal with fluctuating river water levels. His big Weimaraner at the time, Tanq, was barreling around in the brush nearby. We walked out on the dock. Soon, he saw us and headed over to see what we were doing.
He hadn’t made two steps on the dock when one of the foot pads on a forefoot pushed through one of the grate’s openings and became lodged. We heard him yelp and turned in time to see him appear to be yanked down to the dock surface like he’d hit the end of a leash.
Both of us thought he must have gotten caught between the articulating sections and snapped a leg. Instead, when we got to him, we saw it was the decking itself that ensnared a foot pad.It took a couple of minutes to calm him down and get him to stop fighting against the decking.
Thankfully, my brother’s fingers are small enough he could reach through the decking from the nearest hole and push the pad back through, freeing Tanq. The dog, of course, then acted like nothing happened.
The next episode happened a couple of weeks ago in the Twin Falls County desert. My brother and a friend from a local bird dog club decided to meet at a given spot far away from the four-wheeler crowds and train their dogs.
Again, my brother had a Weimaraner named Archie, and the other gentleman had a German short-hair.
They arrived at the appointed time and let the dogs out. Both ran around sniffing life until the guys could get packs and water bottles loaded for the hike. Soon they were off in an area they knew well.
Anyone who knows southern Idaho’s deserts knows some important facts. One: pickup trucks are designed to haul garbage out to the desert and dump. Two: if there isn’t a road leading where you want to go, just turn in that direction and make your own damn road. And three: when you finish shooting, hunting, or otherwise ripping around on some other machine, dump the trash in a ravine before leaving.
It is common to find trash dumped like that throughout most accessible deserts in the West. About a quarter mile into their hike with the dogs, a horrible yelp rang out from Archie. He was out of sight because of the terrain, but my brother and his friend ran toward the sound. Their first thought was a leg-hold trap.
What they found, instead, was Archie’s front paw impaled on a long-ago discarded set of someone’s old bed springs. And the young pup was in a blind frenzy by the time they reached him.
Thankfully, the two calmed him down enough that my brother used a set of wire-cutters he carries in case a dog finds a trapper’s snare. He cut the spring and released Archie, but the bleeding was significant. A pressure dressing was applied, and the day afield ended.
Twenty-six stitches in his foot webbing later — and a round of antibiotics — made Archie no worse for wear.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.